2022 Starts W/ Legally Armed Drivers Stopping 3 Attempted Carjackings In Philly

2021 saw carjackings skyrocket in Philadelphia by a stunning 34% from the previous year. There have been 90 reported so far in 2022.

Three were rather spectacularly foiled by legally armed drivers, protecting their property.

Here are the details:

Most recently, two attempted carjackers approached a 60-year-old driver around 8 p.m. local time on Cherokee Street in Mount Airy. The man had been in the process of exiting his car when the young suspects pointed a firearm at his head and ordered him to hand over the keys. But instead, the driver produced his own gun and the groups exchanged fire. One of the suspects was critically wounded, and the pair fled after more than a dozen shots were fired between both sides.

Earlier this year, a ride-share driver shot two armed carjackers who tried to steal his vehicle while he and a customer were inside. Both the driver and his passenger were able to get out of the vehicle before it was stolen.

And in another incident, a legally armed health care worker shot someone who he believed was trying to carjack him. The man was sitting inside his vehicle when the 18-year-old suspect approached the driver’s side and flashed a gun. The man reportedly shot the suspect through his car window before he ran off.

It will be interesting to see if these kinds of actions will have any effect on the carjacking crime wave that has swept not only the “City of Brotherly Love”, but other soft on crime, defund the police, urban hell holes.

