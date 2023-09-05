22 Years for Enrique Tarrio Who Wasn’t in the Capitol on Jan. 6

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison after being convicted of “seditious conspiracy” due to his role in the January 6 Capitol protests that he never even attended.

He wasn’t in the Capitol, but received the longest sentence.

Federal prosecutors had asked for Tarrio to be sentenced to 33 years in federal prison. By way of comparison, the average murder sentence in D.C. is seven years.

Mr. Tarrio’s co-defendants received devastating sentences as well. Ethan Nordean – 18 years; Joseph Biggs – 17 years; Zachary Rehl – 15 years; Dominic Pezzola – 10 years.

“We need to make sure the consequences are abundantly clear to anyone who might be unhappy with the results of 2024, 2028, 2032 or any future election for as long as this case is remembered,” prosecutor Conor Mulroe said. “This was a calculated act of terrorism.”

“I am not a political zealot. Inflicting harm or changing the results of the election was not my goal,” Tarrio said at his sentencing hearing. “Please show me mercy,” he added.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, agreed with prosecutors that “terrorism” adequately describes Tarrio’s actions and agreed to tack on terrorism sentencing-enhancements.

More than 1,300 people have been arrested in connection with the January 6 Capitol riots, most of them on glorified trespassing charges. Two years after the protests, the FBI continues to round up Capitol trespassers to face decades in prison.

They are rounding up people who walked through the Capitol. They trespassed, but they have to feed the narrative. It is working. Many Americans believe J6 was an insurrection and these people are the traitors.

Kelly is corrupt and so is our Justice System.

Colin Rugg of Trending Politics wrote on Twitter:

For contrast, 99 percent of charges against leftist rioters stemming from the Black Lives Matter riots in 2020 were dropped. None of the rioters who attacked the White House and forced former President Donald Trump into a bunker have faced a day in federal prison.

This isn’t justice, but they had a narrative. They also want to eliminate militias.

Judge Tim Kelly sentenced Enrique Tarrio to 22 years in prison. In total, Kelly has sentenced 5 Proud Boys to 82 years in jail. I uploaded transcript from 8/31 sentencing hearing for Joe Biggs–when Kelly declared shaking a fence was an act of terrorism.https://t.co/wklphm64iX — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 5, 2023

An appropriate end to Judge Kelly’s disgraceful handling of this case from start. He’s pals with one of the lead prosecutors—they used to work together—and is married to a top aide to DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. He helped DOJ conceal info on FBI informants and FBI misconduct. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 5, 2023

