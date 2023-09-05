Kaiser Permanente Promotes Transitioning 3-Year-Olds

Kaiser Permanente is one of the largest healthcare providers in the country. A report from a “horrified” hospital employee at the hospital shows that they forced employees to watch a training video that pushed the idea that children “as young as 3 years old” can be transgender.

The employee leaked a sex change training for diversity, equity and inclusion, which promoted the idea that a 3-year-old can be transgender.

“The employee, who wishes to remain anonymous for fear of losing her job, was horrified,” according to the Wednesday report from Libs of TikTok.

They promote transitioning 4-year-olds, but say they don’t perform surgeries or provide puberty blockers to 4-year-olds.

In the training video, a young boy who now identifies as a girl, discusses how he always knew he was a boy from age 4. Another individual, now an adult identifying as a man, says she knew she was trans at age 3…

The video shows children of various ages explaining that they always knew they were transgender, . Also included are allegedly statements from parents reinforcing their children’s claims with anecdotal evidence.

You can read the article and watch the clips on this link at Libs of TikTok. Go to the link and see what you think after you read Kaiser’s statement below.

KAISER ISSUES A STATEMENT

“The video referenced is part of our Equity, Inclusion and Diversity training and is focused on how to provide the most positive care experience for LGBTQI+ patients,” the statement reads. “While the video includes two children speaking about how they view their gender identity, the video does not speak to any adolescent transgender care or treatments plans. Kaiser Permanente does not provide hormone treatments or gender affirming surgery to 3 and 4 year olds.”

“Gender-affirming care is health care. At Kaiser Permanente, our expert physicians and care teams practice compassionate, evidence-based medicine endorsed and supported by major medical associations,” the statement continues. “We are committed to continuing to support the positive health of our adolescent and adult transgender patients and support those who care for them, in alignment with federal and state laws.”

There are whistleblowers who contradict KP’s statement, and children have come out of that place mutilated and on gender blockers.

The statement is carefully worded. When do they give out puberty blockers and perform mutilation surgeries? Age 5, 8?

This is all part of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion agenda of the Marxist radicals in the West. It’s the new god, thus the DEI acronym. It’s destroying the country. They’re after the children.

The problem with transitioning minors is no child can give informed consent. What these health “professionals” are doing is evil.

SOME OF THE VICTIMS ARE SUING

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Related