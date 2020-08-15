223,000 mailed ballots in Vegas were undeliverable

Every registered voter in Clark County, which covers Las Vegas, was mailed a ballot for the June primary. More than 223,000 mailed ballots were returned to Clark County as undeliverable, the Review-Journal confirmed. The Public Interest Legal Foundation uncovered the problem.

Under legal pressure from state and national Democrats, everyone on the rolls got a ballot, even dead people. We all know dead people almost always vote Democrat![a joke — I have to put that in for the censors]

Of the 1,325,934 ballots mailed out in Clark, 223,469 were returned as undeliverable. About 305,000 were returned by voters, verified and counted by the county

About 58 percent of the undeliverable ballots belonged to inactive voters — those who have failed to confirm their address with the county but remain registered. Inactive voters are removed from the rolls entirely if they miss two consecutive federal elections.

However, 93,585 undeliverable ballots belonged to voters classified as active in Clark County’s voter rolls.

Nevada did pass a law that stipulates only active voters can get the ballots by November 3, however, everyone will be able to vote by mail.

Obviously, they need to clean up voter rolls and said they will but probably won’t by November 3rd, and they probably will ‘accidentally’ send ballots to the dead and otherwise inactive voters.

Trump questioned whether the U.S. Postal Service could handle the volume of ballots in Nevada. However, a Washington Post report on Friday stated Nevada was one of only four states not warned by the post office about possible issues with mail-in balloting.

The review-journal falsely stated that the president acknowledged Thursday that he’s starving the U.S. Postal Service of money to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots.

We must address that because it deserves special attention.

THE FAKE TRUMP ASSAULT ON THE POST OFFICE

Chuck and Nancy and the media seized on one off-handed remark in a lengthy interview and distorted its meaning.

The President said, “Now, they need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots … But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting,” Trump said.

This is what Chuck and Nancy are latching on to:

Trump this morning why he won’t fund US Postal Service. “Now they need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots … But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting.” pic.twitter.com/73NBmSnoNC — The Recount (@therecount) August 13, 2020

They call it an “assault on the post office”. Meanwhile, Trump said over and over in the past two days that he is NOT opposed to funds for the post office — it’s the bill, stupid. It’s the trillion dollars plus in bailout money that Pelosi is trying to send to Democrat cities and states that have been run into the ground. Trump is opposed to that and we all should be opposed to it. You can watch the full interview on this link. I am and I live in one of those states — New York!