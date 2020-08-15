Trump’s accused of spreading a false Kamala conspiracy theory, only he didn’t

The despicable media are accusing President Trump of a false conspiracy theory. CNN, one of the first to spread the fake story, claimed he was promoting another “birther lie.” He didn’t promote a thing, but rather he answered questions about it and said repeatedly he didn’t know anything about it.

Almost every ‘news’ service repeated the lie.

Fact check: Trump promotes another birther lie, this time about Kamala Harris Facts First: Harris was born in Oakland, California. She meets the Constitution’s requirements to serve as vice president or president. There is no serious question about this. https://t.co/WFogDiTlID pic.twitter.com/7sVVuo9eiE — CNN (@CNN) August 14, 2020

What actually transpired is quite different.

THE EXCHANGE

A reporter said some are claiming Kamala Harris is not eligible to run for vice president since she is an anchor baby. He asked the President if he could say definitively that she is eligible to run for office.

President Trump said, “So, I just heard that. I heard it today that she doesn’t meet the requirements. And, by the way, the lawyer that wrote that piece is a very highly qualified, very talented lawyer. I have no idea if that’s right. I would’ve — I would have assumed the Democrats would have checked that out before she gets chosen to run for Vice President.”

After the reporter mumbled something, the President added, “But that’s a very serious — you’re saying that — they’re saying that she doesn’t qualify because she wasn’t born in this country?”

The reporter explained that she was born in this country but her parents did not have permanent residence at the time

President Trump answered, “Yeah, I don’t know about it. I just heard about it. I’ll take a look.”

Go to about 30:44:

MORE MEDIA LIES

So, the CNN hack Jim Acosta attacked him because he didn’t refute it. HOW COULD PRESIDENT TRUMP REFUTE IT WHEN HE DIDN’T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT IT?

We called out Trump’s return to birtherism immediately. https://t.co/SF3QmYUTlE — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 14, 2020

NBC News, true to form, claimed he echoed the false claim.

He didn’t echo anything since he knew nothing and made that clear.

Sen. Harris’ eligibility to be president is not in doubt, despite racist birtherism suggestions that were echoed by the president Thursday. https://t.co/AMfKklKxLU — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 14, 2020

NPR said he “amplified” the birther lie.

He didn’t amplify anything.

President Trump and his campaign are amplifying a racist, false conspiracy theory about Sen. Kamala Harris. It’s reminiscent of the racist, false conspiracy about former President Obama that Trump championed for years. https://t.co/tzM26L2mLA — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) August 14, 2020

ABC News was nasty and put racism in the mix.

Experts say the false theory has absolutely no basis in the U.S. Constitution. https://t.co/qqhCvnOclc — ABC News (@ABC) August 14, 2020