2,300 Fewer Biden Voters in Chicago (All murdered)

There are about 2,300 fewer Biden voters in Chicago. That’s how many people (mostly black) have been murdered in Chicago in the last four years.



Democrats have ruled Chicago for the last 70 consecutive years. The last Republican mayor was in 1931. Since 1837, there have been only 12 Republican Chicago mayors. However, most of those Republican mayors who served during the 19th Century had only a single two-year term. George Bell Swift served only a few months.



In fact, Chicago has had Democrat mayors for 107 years since 1897. With the decline in infrastructure and the rise in poverty and crime, it makes you wonder why people keep voting for Democrats.



It’s the very definition of insanity. Keep doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.



But the results have been the same and the murder rate keeps rising. Shootings in Chicago have reached staggering numbers.



The latest shooting victim was a 3-year-old girl who was shot in her own home. The little girl was shot in the wrist by someone who fired into the house. Police aren’t sure who the intended target was, but detectives are questioning a person of interest.



Twenty-three other people was shot, six of them fatally. That makes six fewer Biden voters.



An astounding 3,405 people have been shot in Chicago this year alone. That’s 1,146 more than last year, and there are still two months left in 2020.



Joe Biden needs every vote he can get if he wants to be president. If there are 2,300 fewer voters just in Chicago, it begs the question of how many fewer voters there are in other large Democrat-run cities.



Ironically, Joe Biden is responsible for the incarceration of many blacks after his crime bill was passed in 1994. Again, why would black people vote for a Democrat candidate with such a dismal record?



Biden can’t afford to lose any more black voters. Remember, if you don’t vote for Biden, you ain’t black!







Image from: cnn.com