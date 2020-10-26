NY Post endorses Donald Trump for President & new Rasmussen polls

The New York Post endorsed Donald Trump for President. They are independent thinkers, separating them from the majority of media outlets.

As an aside, someone needs to explain how anyone could vote for a seemingly corrupt man like Joe Biden who has mental issues when his running mate votes like a communist.

The Post’s reason:

We can return to the explosive job creation, rising wages and general prosperity we had before the pandemic. We can have economic freedom and opportunity, and resist cancel culture and censorship. We can put annus horribilis, 2020, behind us and make America great again, again. We can do all this — if we make the right choice on Nov. 3.

As they reported, elections are about the economy. Untile the “necessary shutdown to fight the coronavirus,” the unemployment rate stood at 3.5 percent, the lowest in a half-century. African American unemployment was 6.8 percent, the lowest figure since 1972.

Adults out of the workforce for years found new prospects; for 17 months of Trump’s term, there were 1 million more job openings than people unemployed.

That drove up salaries….

How did President Trump do it? First, by trusting the free market…

Those are great reasons. Someone remind 50 Cent who took back his endorsement after ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler and Jimmy Fallon reminded him that he’s Black. Get off the plantation 50 Cent. They’re coming for your money and your freedom.

Obama and Biden keep trying to take credit for the economy that President Trump created from his anemic mess. If Americans will remember, the economy under Obama-Biden represented the slowest return from a recession in the previous 100 years, perhaps longer.

The only way Donald Trump loses is if Democrats are successful at stealing the election with absentee ballots.

A POLL THAT COUNTED IN 2016

That could be why President Trump’s job approval rating with Rasmussen is at 52% today.

His approval among Black Americans is at 44% today:

Oct 26, 2020 – Morning Reader Data Points: National Daily Black Likely Voter Job Approval For @POTUS – October 19-26, 2020 Mon 10/19 – 25%

Tue 10/20 – 24%

Wed 10/21 – 31%

Thu 10/22 – 37%

Fri 10/23 – 46%

Mon 10/26 – 44% — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 26, 2020

Here is a comparison chart:

Trump vs Biden final days: Comparison to 2016 For Readers. You might want to keep this one handy. https://t.co/t8shHbq9V3 pic.twitter.com/KXtxWXgics — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 26, 2020