280,000 illegal ballots in Michigan?

An expert and former Michigan state senator Patrick Colbeck is a serious person. He is a certified Microsoft small business specialist and did cabling design for the International Space Station. In this clip, he gives an analytical breakdown of alleged election fraud.

Colbeck volunteered as a poll challenger in Detroit and was present at the Detroit Absent Voter (AV) Counting Board on the night of the election. They use the same equipment in Arizona.

He went through several areas of fraud he believes he has witnessed and broke down potential voter fraud during the Arizona hearing.

Mr. Colbeck believes 280,000 votes were in jeopardy.

Watch: