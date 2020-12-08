SCOTUS rejects the PA case, one of the last paths to a Trump victory

The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned back a court case by Republicans to reverse President-elect Joe Biden’s alleged victory in Pennsylvania. It closes off one of the last remaining paths to overturning the election.

The top court rejected a petition from Trump ally Rep. Mike Kelly, a Pennsylvania Republican, who argued that virtually all of the state’s mail-in ballots were unlawful.

The entirety of the court’s order read, “The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied.”

Trump has refused to concede to Biden.

Trump had suggested throughout the campaign and after his defeat that the Supreme Court would ultimately decide the outcome of the race, though the court has not shown a willingness to intervene.

Trump appointed three members of the nine-judge bench, including Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed by the GOP-controlled Senate just days before the Nov. 3 election.

The election was a pathetic joke with ballot stuffing, ballot harvesting, and endless voting. While it’s possible that Joe Biden won fairly, it’s highly unlikely. Changing all the voting rules and removing all protections at the last minute in battleground states is very suspect.

Some people believe the Texas case is the win that will win.