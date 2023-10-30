2%er Chris Christie Says “Get Rid of Donald Trump”

Chris Christie said the GOP Needs to “Get Rid of Donald Trump “because he can’t beat Biden from a courtroom.” He says the “walls are closing in around” Donald Trump.

Christie thinks he’s ready to take on Donald Trump. He’s only in the race to take down Trump. It’s his platform – insult Donald Trump.

Christie is at 2% in the national polls, so we shouldn’t take our advice from him.


