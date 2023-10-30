When Hanoi John Betrayed Israel

John Kerry has a history of betrayal, but Karma never catches up to him. He betrayed the military when he was known as Hanoi John, he betrayed Donald Trump when he was President, and he betrayed our ally Israel. He even betrayed the IRS. by parking his boat in Rhode Island so he didn’t have to pay Massachusetts taxes that he helped raise.

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed in leaked audio in April 2021 that John Kerry, when he was serving as Secretary of State during the Obama administration, told him of more than 200 Israeli operations in Syria, Fox News reported at the time.

Previously, during the Trump administration, Hanoi Kerry was accused of colluding with Iran. As part of the Biden administration, Swift Boat Kerry has a seat on the National Security Council as the special presidential envoy for climate.

Zarif was shocked that Kerry said Israel had attacked Iranian targets in Syria more than 200 times. That was according to leaked audio obtained by The New York Times and other outlets.

The Biden employees came out to his defense quickly. Secretary of State Blinken claimed it was common knowledge at the time.

“Kerry told me that Israel had launched 200 airstrikes against you [Iran],” said Zarif. “You didn’t know?” asked his interviewer last week. “No, no,” he replied.

“If you go back and look at press reporting from the time, this certainly was not secret, and governments that were involved were speaking to this publicly on the record,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said during a press briefing.

The following day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the strikes “were all reported in the press at the time, so it is utter nonsense.” He also accused Republicans of trying to “play politics with this.”

With Zarif’s recent information, Free Beacon had confirmation that he did not know, indicating it was not in the public domain, or at least not Iran’s.

There were frequent reports of Israel striking missile defenses in Syria, and giving definite and specific information is not something Hanoi John should be doing.

He Betrayed the US

In the fall of 2018, then-Secretary of State John Kerry, in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt to promote his new book, said that he had met with Iranian Former Minister Javad Zarif—the former secretary’s onetime negotiating partner—three or four times behind the Trump administration’s back.

“I think I’ve seen him three or four times,” Kerry said, adding that he has been conducting sensitive diplomacy without the current administration’s authorization.

Kerry said he criticized the then-current Trump administration in these discussions. He chided the administration for not pursuing negotiations with Iran. This is despite the country’s vicious rhetoric about the U.S. president.

