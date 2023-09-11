2%er Chris Christie Will Stalk Donald Trump Until He Debates Him

Howie Kurtz interviewed Chris Christie on his show today. Christie is always good for some anti-Trump soundbites. He has decided that Donald Trump can’t win and leveled some nasty comments against him and supporters. If Donald Trump doesn’t debate, he plans to stalk him until he does.

CHRIS CHRISTIE:“Donald Trump cannot win those people while he’s under indictment in four cases, but secondly, let’s look at the conduct. This is a guy who stole classified documents from the White House, hid them from his own lawyers, hid them from the government for 18 months, and on January 6th, he told those folks the election was stolen. That’s a lie. He asked them to march up to Capitol Hill said he would walk with them, but Howie, you and I both know that if Donald Trump has a risk of breaking a fingernail, he’s not going to take that risk.

“He sat in his office for three hours and watched the people that he had lied to and sent up to Capitol Hill desecrate Capitol Hill now. I just think that’s conduct that’s beneath what we should expect from a president of the United States. And if you don’t think that these charges and that conduct are going to be a major focus in the general election.

“If we nominate Donald Trump, you’re kidding yourself, and we’re going to lose, and that’s going to mean huge government, even more out of control than it is today with a feeble president of the United States being dictated to by the worst elements of his party.

HOWIE KURTZ: “But did Trump diffuse your strategy of going toe to toe with him by staying off the debate stage and saying since he’s got a big lead nationally in the national polls that he is not going to do any of the debates.”

CHRIS CHRISTIE: “Well, if he doesn’t do any of the debates, Howie, you know we’re going to give him another chance. I’m sure he’s not coming to the Reagan debate. We’ll give him another chance in Alabama, but if he doesn’t come there, then I’m going to follow him around the country, wherever he goes. I’ll go and we’ll wind up talking to each other one way or the other.”

Do you think stalking Donald Trump will convince Trump to debate him? Christie is polling at 2% among Republicans. Christie told Howie that he doesn’t concern himself with polls. He claims his poll numbers are the price he pays for telling the truth.

