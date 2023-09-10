Democrats Can’t Understand Why Biden’s Polling Poorly

Democrats can’t understand why Biden’s poll numbers are at a low 39% and a marginal .4% better in some polls than Donald Trump, the NY Post reported.

Hickenlooper thinks the economy’s fine and doesn’t understand why people still think inflation is a problem since it’s under control. Meanwhile, all prices are much higher because Biden gave us two years of extremely high inflation.

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Col.) said “it’s frustrating,” per The Hill.

“They think inflation is still running away,” he said of voters. “Inflation … [is] relatively speaking, under control. Now we’re not at two percent, but we’re darn close.

Sen. Blumenthal thinks it’s just messaging, not the reality of a battered middle class.

“I think we have to find some fresh ways of letting people know that the reality of what we’re seeing is little short of a miracle.”

“There’s work to be done, stronger messaging, more aggressive campaigning but we’re still very, very early,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said, per The Hill.

Pelosi thinks all is well because of Republican polls.

“I want to say I saw some poll that didn’t look so good but I also saw it had 59% Republicans as respondents. Well, I think he did very well in a poll with 59% Republican respondents,” House Speaker emeritus Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told MSNBC last week.

Since they don’t get it, maybe they should pay more attention to his speeches and behavior. It’s hard to understand what they don’t understand about Biden’s low poll numbers.

At the G20, he told the 19 world leaders:

Between China and the United States. As a matter of fact I think it’s less likely to cause that kind of conflict. I don’t, anyway, I just think that there other things on leaders’ minds and they respond to what’s needed to time. And look, nobody likes___ having___celebrated____ international meetings if you don’t know what you want at the meeting, if you don’t have a game plan. He may have a game plan, he just hasn’t shared it with me. But I tell you what, I don’t know about you, but I’m gonna go to bed.

Yeah, we talked about, we talked about, at the conference overall, we talked about stability, we talked about making sure that the third world, the scheming third world, the uh, the uh, the southern hemisphere had access to changing, had access, we it wasn’t confrontation at all.

His handler jumped to attention and said, “Thank you everybody. This ends … Thanks everybody.”

Biden, wrapping up his presser after the G20 conference: “But I tell you what, I don’t know about you, but I’m going to go to bed.” pic.twitter.com/Z2PicU0SPu — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 10, 2023

BIDEN at the G20: “…and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salam, excuse me, Mohammed bin Salman … and since he’s not speaking today, I wanted to — well maybe he is speaking today. I had a note he wasn’t speaking. Any rate, I’m gonna stop there.” pic.twitter.com/YXjkywusfo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 9, 2023

