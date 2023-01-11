2nd Batch of Sensitive Docs Found in a Biden Office – When Will DOJ Raid?

Aides to President Joe Biden have discovered at least one additional batch of sensitive documents in a location separate from Washington, D.C., and in an office he used after serving as vice president, NBC News reported Wednesday, citing an unnamed source.

Can we expect a raid at 5 am tomorrow with CNN filming? Who will serve as Special Counsel?

According to NBC News, Biden aides have been searching for additional classified materials that might be in other locations. This is after a set of classified documents were found in November at a Washington think tank. Oddly, Biden’s lawyers were looking for them.

Why were they searching in the first place, and why did they keep it secret before the election?

“Special counsel,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., tweeted in response to the news – a move unlikely to come under Biden’s politicized Justice Department.

“We all know why it was kept secret — right before the midterms — that Joe Biden kept classified documents at his Chinese-funded ‘think tank,'” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tweeted Tuesday.

TIED TO CHINA AND UKRAINE?

Allegedly, they are top secret and tied to Ukraine and China. This would be when Hunter was sitting on a Ukrainian energy board and working out deals with China. Listen to Phil Kline, a law professor at Liberty University.

“The Biden documents are very specific – they’re tied to China reportedly and Ukraine.”@PhillDKline explains to #JFRadioShow the differences between Biden’s and Trump’s classified documents. Watch #OutsideTheBeltway LIVE, weekdays at 7 AM ET ➡️ https://t.co/AOtHV4zRbZ pic.twitter.com/XYDQLzMw6x — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) January 11, 2023

BOMBSHELL LAWSUIT

A bombshell lawsuit claims the FBI is hiding 400 pages of “sensitive documents” laying bare payoffs and gifts to Hunter and Jim Biden from China, Russia, and Ukraine. A lawyer involved in the lawsuit said they acknowledged the records exist.

Meanwhile, it looks like the University of Pennsylvania sold its soul for CCP money.

The University of Pennsylvania took over $100M in “donations” from China Thats 389% more than the average American University takes in foreign donations Odd. Why? UPenn houses The Biden Center Did Chinese agents PAY to get access to classified documents there? Good Question pic.twitter.com/pA6xGbkLUH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 10, 2023

