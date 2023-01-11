2nd Batch of Sensitive Docs Found in a Biden Office – When Will DOJ Raid?

By
M Dowling
-
1
28

Aides to President Joe Biden have discovered at least one additional batch of sensitive documents in a location separate from Washington, D.C.,  and in an office he used after serving as vice president, NBC News reported Wednesday, citing an unnamed source.

Can we expect a raid at 5 am tomorrow with CNN filming? Who will serve as Special Counsel?

According to NBC News, Biden aides have been searching for additional classified materials that might be in other locations. This is after a set of classified documents were found in November at a Washington think tank. Oddly, Biden’s lawyers were looking for them.

Why were they searching in the first place, and why did they keep it secret before the election?

“Special counsel,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., tweeted in response to the news – a move unlikely to come under Biden’s politicized Justice Department.

“We all know why it was kept secret — right before the midterms — that Joe Biden kept classified documents at his Chinese-funded ‘think tank,'” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tweeted Tuesday.

TIED TO CHINA AND UKRAINE?

Allegedly, they are top secret and tied to Ukraine and China. This would be when Hunter was sitting on a Ukrainian energy board and working out deals with China. Listen to Phil Kline, a law professor at Liberty University.

BOMBSHELL LAWSUIT

A bombshell lawsuit claims the FBI is hiding 400 pages of “sensitive documents” laying bare payoffs and gifts to Hunter and Jim Biden from China, Russia, and Ukraine. A lawyer involved in the lawsuit said they acknowledged the records exist.

Meanwhile, it looks like the University of Pennsylvania sold its soul for CCP money.


1 Comment
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
12 seconds ago

The reason every few months democrats ( and their accomplice; the MSM ) invent a new reason to harass Trump and have the naive public believe Trump is a very bad man doing very bad things is to redirect attention away from the crimes of democrats.

They probably raided Mar a Lago just to make Trump look bad knowing eventually it would become known Biden did worse since Biden did not have the autorization to declassify documents

But since the DOJ and FBI are also accomplices of the democrats, I do not expect much to come out of this

Biden will get away with less than a slap on the wrist while Trump will have the book thrown at him.

0
Reply
