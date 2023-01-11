Hack Joy Behar Says Biden’s Not a Liar and Thief Like Trump

M Dowling
14

Joy Behar on Biden’s classified documents: “We all know that Trump is a liar and a thief. We know that. So it’s not that big a jump to say that he obstructed and he lied. We don’t think Biden is a liar and a thief, so we give him the benefit of the doubt.”

Whaaat?

Could she be any more dishonest and nauseatingly partisan? Sadly, this probably works with her audience.

She is giving the corrupt, dishonest Joe Biden the benefit of the doubt. The media is minimizing the Biden documents after their hysterical performance in the Mar-a-Lago affair.

This is much worse than anything Donald Trump has done. Biden stole the documents. He had no authority to take them. He brought some of them to a CCP think tank.


Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
12 minutes ago

Joy Behar is so dumb, it boggles the mind.

