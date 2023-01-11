Hack Joy Behar Says Biden’s Not a Liar and Thief Like Trump

Joy Behar on Biden’s classified documents: “We all know that Trump is a liar and a thief. We know that. So it’s not that big a jump to say that he obstructed and he lied. We don’t think Biden is a liar and a thief, so we give him the benefit of the doubt.”

Whaaat?

Could she be any more dishonest and nauseatingly partisan? Sadly, this probably works with her audience.

She is giving the corrupt, dishonest Joe Biden the benefit of the doubt. The media is minimizing the Biden documents after their hysterical performance in the Mar-a-Lago affair.

The View HACK Joy Behar accidentally admits quiet part OUT LOUD after Biden found stealing CLASSIFIED docs: “We all know that Trump is a liar and a thief…We don’t think Biden is a liar and a thief, so we give him the benefit of the doubt.” pic.twitter.com/Bza2NGAO1H — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 10, 2023

This is much worse than anything Donald Trump has done. Biden stole the documents. He had no authority to take them. He brought some of them to a CCP think tank.

Why did Biden take classified documents as a vice president with zero authority to declassify them? The better question is: why did Biden then criticize former President Trump for having classified documents? pic.twitter.com/HzohYLIOjx — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) January 11, 2023

