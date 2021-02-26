3 Conn girls bravely fight against having to compete with biological male transgenders









Selina Soule, Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith, and their mothers filed a lawsuit against the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference’s (CIAC) policy allowing biological men to compete in girl’s track. They state it is a violation of the Title IX act which bars discrimination on the basis of sex.

They have every right to feel cheated. They are put in a position where they have trained for titles which they could never win.

They’re courageous for bringing this case to defend female sports.

The Story

The Biden Administration’s Department of Justice decided to withdraw its support of a lawsuit this week by three high school female athletes that would block biological males (transgender females) from competing in girls’ sports in Connecticut.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr supported the lawsuit because he said Connecticut’s law allowing this to happen does violate the Title IX protections in place.

“Selina Soule, Alanna Smith, and Chelsea Mitchell, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), were denied opportunities to compete at higher levels as boys took home the prizes. CIAC’s policy allowed two males to compete in girls’ athletic competitions beginning in the 2017 track season. Those boys have taken 15 women’s state championship titles (titles held in 2016 by nine different Connecticut girls) and have taken more than 85 opportunities to participate in higher-level competitions from female track athletes in 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons alone.”

Two Races from 2018 made headlines when ‘Two Transgenders Blow Out Girls In State Meet” Connecticut had its State Open track and field where one person broke the State Open records for girls in both the 100 and 200-meter runs.

Attorney Christiana Holcomb appeared Wednesday night with Alanna Smith, who is one of the three girls pushing the lawsuit on Fox News to discuss the Biden Administration’s reversal. Smith said people need to realize that many biological females are taking things away from young women. She said fairness needs to be restored in her sport as well as all other women’s sports.

The Equality Act just passed the House, and it would ensure that biological men could forever compete against women, ruining women’s sports. There’s nothing equal about it.

Related