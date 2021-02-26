France bans mail-in ballots and voting machines









There is a sane country in the Western World and it’s not the United States, it’s France. They are banning mail-in ballots and voting machines after the 2020 election.

Trump supporters aren’t the only ones who are concerned about election fraud.

Jack Posobiec of OAN spoke with a French member of the European Parliament to see whether foreign countries use the same kinds of election practices as the U.S.

The United States held a Banana Republic election and it’s not looking good for 2022. At least France learned a lesson from our election.

Watch:



