3 shot in Times Square including a tourist, a child, welcome to deBlasio-ville

Three people were hospitalized Saturday evening after a shooting in Times Square left the youngest victim, a 4-year-old girl, injured and started the NYPD on a manhunt for the gunman responsible.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea confirmed at an evening press conference that the three victims were unintended targets of the shooter and were not related to one another.

The young girl was struck in the leg, a 23-year-old woman was hit in her thigh and a 43-year-old woman was shot in the foot, police said. All three victims were taken to nearby Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WANTED in connection to shooting three people near West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan on May 8, 2021. @NYPDDetectives need anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this individual to contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/qciBGCR6AK — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 9, 2021

Shots were fired right around 5 p.m. after a reported dispute between a group of men.

Nearby witnesses told police the men were arguing when one pulled out a gun and started shooting, striking the innocent bystanders.

A vendor in Times Square shared this video with @NBCNewYork, he says he heard “Two shots. They was bleeding the toddler was bleeding and the mom was crying.” pic.twitter.com/3DmJ80J5e3 — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) May 8, 2021

The 4-year-old is facing surgery this evening.

A 23-year-old tourist from Rhode Island was shot. She came to Times Square after attempting to visit the Statue of Liberty, which remains closed due to the pandemic.

