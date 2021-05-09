Elise Stefanik voted against entire America First agenda









The Influential Columbia Bugle described Stefanik as “a slightly less annoying America Last Republican.” Lou Dobbs, the former Fox Business show host who was one of Trump’s fiercest cable television supporters, dismissed her as a “RINO.”

Kevin McCarthy and his friends are tricking us into supporting Elise Stefanik for a leadership role in the GOP. Even Donald Trump was fooled. She doesn’t vote as conservative as Liz Cheney. She’s no conservative, and her voting record proves it.

Stefanik ‘s record:

Voted against President Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 — the signature piece of economic legislation that fired up the economy.

She co-sponsored a pathway for Dreamers and amnesty called the USA Act. Numbers USA gave her a 17% rating.

Stefanik not only voted against funding President Trump’s border wall, but also voted to terminate Trump’s emergency declaration to fund the wall and to override President Trump’s funding of the wall. In fact, Stefanik voted 6 times to fund the government without money for the border wall.

It’s not just taxes and the border wall.

Stefanik voted to oppose President Trump’s lawsuit to fight Obamacare. She voted to override President Trump’s ban on transgender troops.

She voted for the far-left “Equality Act” that punishes faith-based organizations.

And she voted for the radical Climate Action Now Act that would cripple the American economy and forced President Trump to stay in the Paris Climate Accord.

She voted to ban drilling in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Staten Island NY congresswoman voted to override President Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act as recently as 2020.

She even voted with Democrats against a Republican measure opposing the District of Columbia’s aggressive abortion law.

Ask yourself why Frank Luntz’s roomie Kevin McCarthy would push for her? Someone needs to get to Trump and have him withdraw his support.

The research was conducted by Erick Erickson, but if we only had Rush Limbaugh to get to Trump on this. As much as we dislike Cheney violating the constitution while claiming DJT did, Stefanik is worse than she is.

Only Republicans could replace Liz Cheney with someone worse on EVERY issue. They can’t learn. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 9, 2021

In what sense is Elise Stefanik a Republican? — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 9, 2021

"She criticized Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate accord…"https://t.co/mZgtVrwYam — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 9, 2021

"if people flatter [Trump], he's for them, regardless of what they believe. And so the question is: Do you go for Trumpism? Or do you go for Trump?”https://t.co/mZgtVrwYam — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 9, 2021

