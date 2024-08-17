3 Years in a British Prison for Memes

M DOWLING
Independent reporter Ian Miles Cheong said that one of his British followers was sentenced to three years in prison for making dark humor joke memes. The meme maker is Wayne O’Rourke, who runs @WayneGB88.

The new Prime Minister is a hardcore leftist like Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

“The judge decided that his humorous, snarky posts had stirred up racial hatred. The one post that got him was his urging people to protest in Southport. Apparently, telling people to protest is illegal in the UK if a judge decides it,” said Cheong.

“He tried to defend himself by explaining that his posts were intended to be darkly humorous. The judge did not find that funny. Tyrannical.

“O’Rourke had a clean criminal record with zero previous convictions. He left his job to work as a full-time caretaker for his partner. This is all very inhumane.”

It is much worse than inhumane. It’s part of the globalist takeover of the West. It will keep getting more and more tyrannical until enough people fight back.

If you think, Oh well, this is Britain, think again. We are right behind them. If you vote for Harris-Walz, you will see it here. There is a dangerous war against free speech right now in the US. They are winning, as Dr. Turley said.

Tyranny is taking over the entire West. You can thank the globalists.

These are some of what Wayne posted before his sentencing.

Silent prayer, especially outside abortion clinics, is banned.


