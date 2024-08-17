Two Communists Interview Each Other

This next story is truly beyond the pale. Kamala Harris will not answer questions or talk with the press except to give canned speeches. Instead, these two communists, Kamala and her running mate, interview each other.

This is all perfectly normal.

Propaganda Video

Everything from Democrats is staged and phony. Walz is corrupt and hardcore left, so what are they talking about – his coaching? They also said, in their down-home voices, that they have to unite people since “we’re all in this together.”

They are trying to pretend they’re your average neighborly Americans.

This must be something like North Korean politics.

JUST IN: Unwilling to sit for a traditional interview, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz interview each other again. WATCH pic.twitter.com/2PoiHmZTxE — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) August 17, 2024