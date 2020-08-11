5 year-old shot point blank after riding his bike into a neighbor’s yard

This story is horrible and was difficult to even record.

A beautiful little five-year-old boy was executed by a neighbor in Wilson, North Carolina. What makes this story particularly horrific is the man rushed up to the boy, held a gun to the child’s head, and fired, while the father and siblings watched helplessly.

According to a report from WRAL-TV, the shooting took place on Sunday.

Cannon Hinnant was playing outside his father’s house on the dusky summer evening when their neighbor — 25-year-old Darius N. Sessoms — charged Cannon, produced a handgun, and shot him in the head.

The child’s seven-year-old and eight-year-old siblings witnessed the murder.

Can you imagine these little children witnessing this?

Doris Labrant, a neighbor, said she witnessed Sessoms running up to Cannon, putting the gun to his head, and firing the weapon before fleeing the scene into his own home.

“My first reaction was he’s playing with the kids,” she recalled. “For a second I thought, ‘That couldn’t happen.’ People don’t run across the street and kill kids.”

The father was traumatized, and that’s when she realized it actually did happen.

The little boy was just riding his bike in front of his home and then rode into the killer neighbor’s yard.

There is no obvious motive. The father was friendly with the killer.

The cowardly killer is on the lam.