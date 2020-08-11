Joe Biden names his running mate

Kamala Harris is Joe Biden’s running mate. There is a good chance she could become president.

She has a law enforcement background but promised to tackle the fraudulent problem of police brutality. She has changed every policy she ever touted to suit the new very progressive left. Harris also tried to make Biden into a racist (not hard to do) during the first primary debate.

She is black Jamaican and Indian by descent.

“I’ve decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021,” Biden said in an email to supporters.

Biden also tweeted: “I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.”

He added: “Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

