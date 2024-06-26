50 ISIS-Tied ‘Migrants’ In the US, Whereabouts Unknown

Without mentioning Democrats’ open borders, NBC News reports that over 50 illegals from the Middle East with ties to ISIS have been released into the country. They crossed illegally over the southern border.

All who were identified came to the US via an ISIS smuggling network. We don’t know where they are now.

Worrying news breaking tonight: “Tonight, NBC News has learned more than 50 migrants with potential ties to an ISIS-affiliated smuggling network are at large in America. Many illegally crossed the border…” pic.twitter.com/ERI55LZ3od — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) June 26, 2024

Fifty is low-balling it. They’re pouring in from hot spots of terrorism. Democrats will get us killed.

THIS IS TERRIFYING. BUCKLE UP: Bill Melugin went down to go observe the situation at the U.S. border in California. NOT A SINGLE INVADER is from Mexico. Military-age men from Iran, China, India, Pakistan were all lining up in the area. Oftentimes, they hide/discard their… pic.twitter.com/eTGOq3eiZk — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 22, 2024

Related