50 ISIS-Tied ‘Migrants’ In the US, Whereabouts Unknown

M DOWLING
Without mentioning Democrats’ open borders, NBC News reports that over 50 illegals from the Middle East with ties to ISIS have been released into the country. They crossed illegally over the southern border.

All who were identified came to the US via an ISIS smuggling network. We don’t know where they are now.

Fifty is low-balling it. They’re pouring in from hot spots of terrorism. Democrats will get us killed.


