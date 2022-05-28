56% of Federal Arrests in FY2020 Were in 5 Districts on the Border

Fifty-six percent of all federal criminal arrests in fiscal year 2020 took place in the five federal judicial districts that sit along the U.S.-Mexico border, says a new report from the U.S. Department of Justice. CNS News reports.

That’s out of 94 districts.

There are 94 federal judicial districts in the United States, five of which cover the U.S.-Mexico border. These include California Southern, which encompasses the California border with Mexico, Arizona, which encompasses the Arizona border with Mexico; New Mexico, which encompasses the New Mexico border with Mexico; and Texas Western and Texas Southern, which cover the Texas border with Mexico.

In 2019 – and it’s gotten worse since then – 70% of illegal aliens in federal jails are convicted of non-immigration crimes.

Criminal illegal immigrants rape, murder, kidnap, and some are terrorists. The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) made the arrests.

This week alone, according to Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings, RGV agents arrested 12 gang members, a convicted child molester, and a wanted criminal, preventing them from entering our communities.

We are not getting their best.

We have hundreds of thousands, possibly millions of gotaways and they are the ones who won’t turn themselves into CBP.

In this clip, you see people who don’t want to get caught [cartels, criminals] pouring into a remote area of the US. We have criminals taking over US territory.

NEW: A group of 32 illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage flees from a @TxDPS helicopter in the remote Big Bend sector, which we just visited last week. People who cross illegally in this desolate area do not want to be caught and are not surrendering themselves. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/8yHiaREHXF — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 23, 2022

Here is our DHS secretary lying, claiming the borders are not open. This is as he flies unvetted people all over the country and criminals traipse across with relative ease.

In new video message, DHS Secretary Mayorkas says: “The bottom line is that U.S. borders are not open. Do not put your life at risk, only to be sent back.” In April alone, DHS released 118,000 migrants into the U.S., more than the 113,000 they removed. https://t.co/73tgaudGMY — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 24, 2022

