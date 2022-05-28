56% of Federal Arrests in FY2020 Were in 5 Districts on the Border

M Dowling
Fifty-six percent of all federal criminal arrests in fiscal year 2020 took place in the five federal judicial districts that sit along the U.S.-Mexico border, says a new report from the U.S. Department of Justice. CNS News reports.

That’s out of 94 districts.

There are 94 federal judicial districts in the United States, five of which cover the U.S.-Mexico border. These include California Southern, which encompasses the California border with Mexico, Arizona, which encompasses the Arizona border with Mexico; New Mexico, which encompasses the New Mexico border with Mexico; and Texas Western and Texas Southern, which cover the Texas border with Mexico.

In 2019 – and it’s gotten worse since then – 70% of illegal aliens in federal jails are convicted of non-immigration crimes.

Criminal illegal immigrants rape, murder, kidnap, and some are terrorists. The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) made the arrests.

Map published in “Federal Justice Statistics, 2020,” Bureau of Justice Statistics, U.S. Department of Justice.

This week alone, according to Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings, RGV agents arrested 12 gang members, a convicted child molester, and a wanted criminal, preventing them from entering our communities.

We are not getting their best.

We have hundreds of thousands, possibly millions of gotaways and they are the ones who won’t turn themselves into CBP.

In this clip, you see people who don’t want to get caught [cartels, criminals] pouring into a remote area of the US. We have criminals taking over US territory.

Here is our DHS secretary lying, claiming the borders are not open. This is as he flies unvetted people all over the country and criminals traipse across with relative ease.


