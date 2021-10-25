While Hundreds of Thousands Head for the Border, Kamala’s Going to Paris

















Kamala Harris has refused to do anything about the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, but she is planning to go to Paris. The in-your-face corruption and lawlessness of these people is stunning. As for Joe Biden, taxpayers are funding a fence/wall around his summer place.

Meanwhile, the invaders in the caravan said, “Tell Biden we’re coming.”

Texas Republican Rep. Pat Fallon talked about the one enormous caravan coming our way on Fox & Friends this morning.

“This is not a crisis that is happening on the southern border. It is a catastrophe. I’ve been there several times this year and it’s not getting better. It’s getting worse,” Fallon said.

“The mainstream media is ignoring it. This is the first time on record we’ve had seven months in a row of over 170,000 illegal border crossings on a monthly basis. And what Joe Biden has done is made, every state in the country is now a border state,” he added.

It’s deliberate, of course.

“He [Biden] bears the responsibility wholly, and that’s one of the reasons … he doesn’t want to visit the border. They don’t want to talk about it either,” the congressman said.

THE HARRIS TRIP TO EUROPE

“Harris will travel to Paris in November to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, deliver a speech at the annual Paris Peace Forum and attend the Paris Conference on Libya, the White House said Friday,” according to Fox News.

She has ZERO plans to ever go to the border again.

“The announcement came the same day that Harris told reporters in the Bronx borough of New York City that she had no immediate plans to visit the southern border, despite U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials announcing that a record number of illegal immigrants had been detained there over the past year,” Fox News added.

“But it appears she will be traveling to Europe before making a second visit to the border. It will be her third international trip, following visits to Guatemala and Mexico in June, prior to the Texas trip, and a journey across the Pacific in August, visiting leaders in Singapore and Vietnam and making a jet refueling stop in Japan.

“Along the U.S.-Mexico border, CBP personnel have detained 1.7 million illegal immigrants attempting to enter the U.S. during fiscal 2021, which ended Sept. 30, the Post reported. The figure was the highest ever recorded for a single year, the report said,” Fox News continued in its report.”

If you count the getaways, it is between 2.4 and 2.7 million. Getaways are normally criminals. Some will become the Democrat Brownshirts.

Harris, the border czarina which is a no-show job with no real expectations, has been missing on most issues. She’s a placeholder like Joe Biden. She was given the VP position to attract women and Black voters in all likelihood.

Kamala was a 0%er during the primaries. People don’t like her.

She is hiding out, hoping to be President one day. In the meantime, she’s trying to distance herself from the planned destruction of our way of life and our economy. If Democrats get their voting ‘rights’ act in, she’ll be a shoe-in thanks to fraud.

This “catastrophe” is deliberate to make the country a one-party state, a socialist/communist one, and it’s now out in the open.

SOME CLIPS SO YOU CAN SEE ONLY ONE GROUP COMING OUR WAY — BRAZINGLY

“We are abdicating our responsibility as a Federal Government to secure the border and we’re allowing the Mexican drug cartels to do it.” @RepPatFallon slams the Biden Administration’s border policy. @JohnFBachman pic.twitter.com/FNK7lP60ji — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 21, 2021

In one day, Brian A. Terry Station arrested three Mexican migrants with felonies: Santiago-Ramirez for sodomy in #JeffDavisCounty, GA; Mora-Romano for lewd or lascivious acts in #AlamedaCounty, CA; Ortiz-Bautista for assault in #LACounty, CA. Outstanding work. pic.twitter.com/BZZHVxLxPa — Sabri Y. Dikman (@USBPChiefTCA) October 25, 2021

DAY 3… 20 miles North of Tapachula. This is the largest most organized Caravan we have seen come out S Mexico this year that began w a QR code sign up on Oct 15th… mostly Central Americans, South Americans and Haitians @FoxNews #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/vb1B8eQdug — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) October 25, 2021

Stunning video: @BillFOXLA reports on a huge caravan heading for the Southern border (that place Joe Biden once drove by)

Clip: pic.twitter.com/VM33a1DIbj — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) October 23, 2021

“The Biden administration, this administration, is calling them like cattle.” https://t.co/X3cQIY4too — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 23, 2021

