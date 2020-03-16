Nearly 60% Dems support Bernie healthcare, 14% GOP want public option

A Morning Consult poll shows that 39% of Democrats are “much more likely” to support universal coverage as they weigh concerns related to coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Another 20% of Democrats said they are “somewhat more likely” to support such health care policies, the poll notes

Even 14% of Republicans say they are now “much more likely” to support a policy where all Americans would have a public health care option.

We have that already. It’s called Medicaid.

That is also based on lack of knowledge. A public health care option will destroy health insurance companies since no company can compete with the government’s bottomless purse.

[Communist] Bernie Sanders is capitalizing on the fear and the lack of knowledge.

“In the last few days, we have seen the crisis of the coronavirus continue to grow exponentially here in the United States and around the world, and we have witnessed a global economic meltdown which will impact millions of workers in our own country,” Sanders said Thursday at a rally in Vermont.

He added: “In terms of potential deaths and in terms of the economic impact on our economy, the crisis we face from the coronavirus is on the scale of a major war and we must act accordingly.”

Bernie pushed the Medicare-for-all at the debate last night. As Bernie destroys the drug companies he hates, as he plans to do, we will find ourselves without drugs.

This coronavirus pandemic exposes the incredible weakness and dysfunctionality of our current health care system. We are the only major country not to guarantee health care to all our people. We need Medicare for All. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ifuI79NoDu — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 16, 2020

Beware the communist. His plan, the Bernie-Democrat plan approved by most of the party, sits on a shelf in Congress, ready to go. It provides free vision, hearing, longterm care, all healthcare including copays, all drugs are covered and it ends private health insurance, and gives all of this free to people here illegally.

Communism is free.

The poll was conducted March 12-13 and contains a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. Morning Consult interviewed more than 2,000 participants online.