64km-Long Russian Convoy Outside Kyiv While CBS Worries About Transgenderism

While priv­i­leged young peo­ple in Amer­ica ex­press their out­rage at mi­croaggres­sions in the work­place be­cause some­one used the wrong pro­noun, the youth of Kyiv are gath­er­ing in bunkers to make Molo­tov cock­tails. ~ Gerard Baker

Reality sets in on Ukraine as a cameraman films a Russian ripping off a Ukrainian banner from a building and laying it on the ground. This is symbolically hurtful and frightening to the Ukrainians who have known independence since 1991.

According to The Hill, Russia is claiming they have occupied Melitopol, Ukraine:

Russia’s defense ministry on Saturday claimed that it had captured the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol after conducting overnight strikes, Reuters reported.

The Russian defense ministry said that dozens of artillery vehicles, tanks and multiple aircraft had been destroyed and that Russian forces also attacked hundreds of military infrastructure targets, though Reuters noted it could not immediately reach officials from Ukraine for confirmation.

The defense ministry noted that the overnight strikes were conducted by ship- and air-based cruise missiles, according to the newswire.

Reports indicate that Kyiv is close to being captured.

A 64km-long (39.76 miles) Russian military convoy sits outside Kyiv, ready to close in.

You can see it on satellite imagery:

Maxar Technologies provided the images. The images show densely-packed military vehicles in some sections of the convoy with 2-3 vehicles in each row. Some vehicles were spaced apart. The convoy is expected to encircle Kyiv and lay siege.

JOKE OF A NEWS SERVICE, CBS

While Ukraine is under siege, CBS is worried about transgenderism. What a craptastic news service. We are sorry for this person, but CBS is WOKE and a JOKE.

Transgender acceptance in Ukraine is not widespread, and changing legal documents to match gender requires a long process with psychiatric examinations. CBS News spoke with one woman in Kyiv who is now battling a “war within a war” amid Russia’s invasion https://t.co/DJ6vFwmLuR pic.twitter.com/7Qp4eTCGMt — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 1, 2022

WOKES PROMISED HELP

Where is the help the EU promised? They only accepted Ukraine’s application to the EU which is more symbolic than anything. Oh well, like good leftists, they can hold memorials with candles, photos of the dead, and songs composed just for them and their country, lost to an occupier.

We don’t want war, but they did promise weaponry.

KYIV TODAY

A Holocaust memorial site was bombed in Kyiv amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday, The Hill reports The Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial site in Kyiv honors the estimated 70,000 to 100,000 people who died between 1941 and 1943 during the Holocaust by the Nazis at Babyn Yar, according to the memorial center. The center said that most of its Jewish population in Kyiv died during that period.

“To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating…” Zelensky tweeted.

NOW – Civilians flee Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.pic.twitter.com/WrEEtNyAna — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 1, 2022

Russians planned this assault with precision.

⚡️The moment of the Russian attack on a TV tower in Kyiv, captured by a witness. Video: https://t.co/NMbJkyj9jW pic.twitter.com/GeYDSD91dw — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 1, 2022

Kharkiv is under siege.

⚡️ Russian forces have struck Independence Square in central Kharkiv with a powerful explosion. According to a video of the event, the blast detonated right in front of the headquarters of the Kharkiv Oblast government. Video: Ukraine NOW/Telegram pic.twitter.com/poZjYcjRjD — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 1, 2022

