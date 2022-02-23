65.7% of Dems Support Trudeau’s Tyrannical Response to Truckers

I am loath to close. We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.

~ Lincoln’s First Inaugural Speech

Democrats support tyranny or they are ill-informed based on the latest polling results from The Trafalgar Group. Nearly 66% of Democrats support Trudeau’s tyrannical response to truckers peacefully protesting.

This poll isn’t an outlier. Democrats have been leaning hard left in the last few polls, even a recent Gallup poll.

It doesn’t bode well for the United States. How do we unite and how do we combat tyranny? It doesn’t help that Democrats have control of all messaging in the media, social media, entertainment, and education.

The Democrats are becoming communists and fascists. They’ve lost their belief in our historical legacy, our Constitution, and rule of law.

In a poll of 1080 likely general election voters, with a margin of error of 2.99%, 65.7% of Democrats approve of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of the Freedom Truckers.

Only 17.2% approve and 17.1% are unaware of the situation.

Among Republicans, 87.3% disapprove and 8.1% disapprove with 4.6% unaware.

Among those who don’t identify with a party, 74.4% disapprove, 20.8% approve, and 4.8% are unaware.

That averages out to 55.3% disapproving, 35.1% approving, and 9.6% unaware.

If this continues, are we heading for Civil War? Democrats think so. That’s why they put fences around the Capital and call parents terrorists. Democrats are trying to quell any rebellion. It won’t work.

THE CANADIAN TYRANTS

🚨🚨🚨🚨CANADA TRUCKER CONVOY SUPPORTER WHO SIMPLY DONATED $100 HAS BANK ACCOUNT FROZEN pic.twitter.com/lYJhZwCMsS — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) February 22, 2022

^^ Here’s a zoomed in version pic.twitter.com/0Hnbm9RLWW — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) February 22, 2022

Canada has begun to freeze the bank accounts of people who donated to the truckers. Imagine if Trump had done this to BLM protest donors. Yet Canada does it to people donating to truckers & most in media pretend it isn’t happening. pic.twitter.com/EUwG9vJtUW — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 17, 2022

Ottawa Police have told us that individual police checkpoints have the power to stop any reporters they do not like — it’s up to officer discretion. This was their explanation for why government journalists at Trudeau’s CBC state broadcaster were allowed through, but we aren’t. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 22, 2022

Maybe Democrats hear this and think he’s telling the truth, or maybe Democrats hate the working man.

This piece of shit has the nerve to say he’s standing against authoritarianism after his own goons stampeded dissidents. Fuck right off. https://t.co/iTZ0ho1Ncl — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 22, 2022

