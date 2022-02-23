Rand Paul Warns Against Trudeau-Like Emergency Acts in the US

Rand Paul sent out a warning to Americans after Justin Trudeau turned Canada into a fascist nightmare. Trudeau set a precedent on instituting emergency powers over very little.
“I think statutes that allow presidents or heads of state to invoke emergencies are very, very dangerous,” said Paul during an episode of the BASED Politics program.
“We have the same sort of statutes here, and I have long-time been an opponent of these. We actually have in the United States an Emergency Act that allows the president to shut down the internet,” he said.
‘“[Sen.] Mike Lee had some reforms that he put forward on the Emergency Act, and it’s something we should look at because these things go on and on,” Paul continued. “There are some emergencies in the U.S. that have been going on for many, many decades. And the president can just renew them every year. There’s no real stopping him.”
The Kentucky senator went on to point out how he tweeted on February 16 that Canada had transformed itself into Egypt. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has been extending his emergency powers so he could arbitrarily detain or target political opponents.
“And so the emergency edict that Trudeau has done in Canada allows him to do some horrendous things, allows him to stop travel, allows him to detain people without trial. Now we don’t know that he’s going to do that, but it is very, very worrisome what he might do,” Paul said.
It is likely happening in New York. Unelected Governor Hochul is codifying her powers to lockdown, quarantine, order masks, and the power to force businesses to obey her orders.
Democrats love to take existing laws and morph them into something they were never meant to be or do – take Obamacare. The House reworked a bill that already passed so Obamacare didn’t have to go back to the Senate where it would have failed.
Canadian groups have also pushed back on Trudeau’s emergency declaration. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association said that the trucker’s disruptions did not rise to the level of the standard needed for the prime minister to invoke the Emergencies Act.
The Canadian Parliament voted to approve the tyrannical use of the Emergency Act and Emergency Measures that will be used to imprison peaceful protesters and financially destroy them.
Once tyrants have power over the people, they don’t give it up willingly.
For what this is worth,
I just learned that a month ago Biden s Department of Justice said that a black man who had murdered people during BLM protests should get a reduced sentence because he was simply protesting.
Two things ;
-1- Funny how democrats don t apply this reasoning to january 6 protesters…
2 – Funny how Canadian liberals such as Trudeau are just as messed up in the head as American liberals ; Trudeau was never harsh on Indians when they repeatedly blocked highways and bridges and trains and what have you, he is only harsh on people who lean right.
it is no wonder that 66 % of US democrats support the tyrannical Trudeau.
Call me crazy but white males ( who don t vote left ) have become the most persecuted group in the world.
The only way to stop this cold is to take away ALL mandate powers with a Constitutional Amendment and require Legislative Bodies to draft a specific Emergency Bill when needed. The Constitution requires the Congress to declare War, but Presidents have found a way around that by willing Congresses. No where in the Constitution does it say the Congress can delegate it’s authority!