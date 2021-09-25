66% of college students back ‘shout-downs’ of speakers, 23% support violence

















Results of a study published Tuesday by the FIRE organization are alarming. There is an extremely high level of support for the suppression of speech on college campuses. And it’s growing.

FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, reports that 66% of the 37,000 college students that they surveyed support “shout-downs” of campus speakers with whom they disagree. This is up 4% since last year. And 23% endorse the removal of such speakers through violence (up 5%).

FIRE is an organization that supports free speech on college and university campuses. They published the 2021 College Free Speech Rankings on Tuesday. The rankings assess the free speech climate.

The survey gathered the opinions of more than 37,000 students at 159 of “America’s largest and most prestigious campuses,” FIRE said in a news release.

The report asks students about their ability to discuss topics like race, gender, and politics, and whether they feel they can openly share their views in light of peer pressure. Schools are then ranked based on students’ feelings of how inviting the environment is for free speech.

Other Findings:

More than 80% of students report self-censoring their viewpoints at their colleges at least some of the time, with 21% saying they censor themselves often.

Generally, students showed much greater intolerance for campus speakers with conservative positions.

Racial inequality, abortion, and gun control top the list of most difficult subjects to discuss.

Two elite women’s colleges, Wellesley College and Barnard College, top this list, supporting the use of violence against speakers at 45% and 43% respectively.

Only a third of students say that their college administration makes it either very or extremely clear that they will protect free speech on campus.

Groupthink is alive and well in our universities and colleges.

These liberal/leftist institutions gave us violent anti-war riots, race riots, gender theory, critical theory, free love, anti-police sentiments, feminazis, and anti-religion movements in the 1960s. The rot continues. Now we have fraudulent white privilege, 1619 fake history, critical race theory, systemic racism against white people, and hundreds of genders. It’s eating away at our culture.

Another trend in higher education is the decreasing number of men attending colleges and universities. At the same time, the number of women is growing. There are more women going to college than men. There are several possible reasons but one has to be the fact that men, especially white men, are not welcomed. Under Barack Obama, men were also targeted for alleged or bogus sex crimes. They were denied due process. Joe Biden plans to bring back the no-due-process process.

In the long run, fewer educated men will be very damaging to the culture.

Be very careful where you send your children to school, especially your boys.

