Antifa wants illegal alien Haitians who hijack buses to join them

On Twitter, reporter Drew Fernandez pointed to another dangerous group, and this one wants out of control Haitians to join them.

They describe themselves this way: It’s Going Down is a digital community center for anarchist, anti-fascist, autonomous anti-capitalist, and anti-colonial movements across so-called North America. Our mission is to provide a resilient platform to publicize and promote revolutionary theory and action.

The anarchist-communist group has a radio show, a website, and is active on social media.

They are calling for Haitian illegal aliens to join them. Repeating the insane lie that Border Agents are whipping people, they write:

Recent footage of border patrol agents whipping and herding Haitian migrants fleeing natural disasters and economic collapse like cattle while screaming, “You use your women? This is why your country is shit, because you use your women for this,” have shocked millions. They show that life in Biden’s America is simply a continuation of the same racist policies that characterized the Trump administration. Under Trump, these policies inspired millions to take to the streets, blockade airports, shut down ICE facilities, clash with the police, and combat the far-Right. Will we turn a blind eye, now that these horrors are happening under orders from Biden?

Democrats just aren’t far left enough for them.

Thousands of migrants are currently locked in a makeshift concentration camp under a US freeway in Del Rio, Texas, terrorized by brutal border guards and without access to basic necessities and sanitation. The Biden administration, hoping to score votes with moderate Republicans and centrist Democrats, have promised to deport the vast majority of these asylum seekers, most of whom fled Haiti following a series of disasters in 2010. Many are also traveling with their children; infants and minors who have never stepped foot in Haiti, which has been torn apart by natural disasters, crippling poverty, rampant government corruption, and escalating armed conflict.

It gets crazier. We are in trouble in this country. The US used to do something about subversives, but no longer. It’s now okay to plan to take down the country, especially under the Biden administration since it’s what they are doing.

ANTIFA: “BREAK THE BORDERS” “We must act in solidarity with migrants and against borders. Haitians have launched revolts: taking over deportation vans, and organizing hunger strikes in protest. We can act in solidarity with this increasing resistance” https://t.co/Hn5SatIkuH — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) September 25, 2021

