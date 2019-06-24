7 Illegals Sue the US! If They Win, It Will Have Terrible Implications

Seven illegal aliens are suing several Department of Homeland Security officials for the immediate release of the migrants on bond, as well as any others who are similarly situated, the Monitor reported. This will have wide-ranging and dangerous results.

The plaintiffs include:

Jairo Alexander Gonzalez Recinos, of El Salvador; Gerardo Henrique Herrera Rivera, of El Salvador; Kevin Eduardo Rizzo Ruano, of Guatemala; Jonathan Fernando Beltran Rizzo, of Guatemala; Enerly Melitza Ramos, of Guatemala; Karen Vanessa Borjas Zuniga, of Honduras; and Julia Elizabeth Molina Lopez, of Honduras.

The lawyers are hard-left and they demand the illegal aliens be released within 72 hours. The lawyers say their living conditions are unacceptable and they haven’t been given their free lawyers fast enough.

The bottom line is the illegal alien is responsible for nothing and we have to give them everything. It should infuriate you.

“Petitioners were apprehended in mid-May at or near the U.S. Border with Mexico and subsequently detained. Once apprehended, such persons are often detained for extended periods of time — on information and belief, up to six weeks — in overcrowded holding cells, with inadequate food, water, and sanitation facilities, where attorneys are not allowed to visit. The conditions in these holding cells are dangerous and inhumane,” the lawsuit stated.

DANGEROUS OVERCROWDING, THANK A DEMOCRAT

They are concerned about “dangerous overcrowding” which is the fault of the illegal aliens, the ACLU open borders lawyers, and the treasonous Congress.

The attorneys claim that the detainees named in the suits have been confined at a Border Patrol facility in Brownsville for more than five days, where they have been subjected to inhumane treatment and harsh conditions.

“They have been packed into overcrowded facilities and detained for weeks without adequate food and water, sanitation facilities, or access to counsel,” one lawsuit stated. “Attorneys are not allowed to visit individuals detained at these facilities, so counsel has been unable to communicate directly with them, or obtain their signatures on G-28s, the forms required for counsel to be recognized as their attorneys by DHS.”

THEY CAN GO HOME, INSTEAD OF RELEASING THEM!!!

They can go home! But that isn’t what the hard-left Democrats and some Republicans want — they want them all to be immediately released into the interior although many are criminals and bottom feeders.

The Washington Examiner reported the Trump administration is doing just about everything it can to slow the flood of undocumented Mexicans and Central Americans coming to the U.S. and claiming asylum.

Nothing substantial can be done until Congress closes our immigration loopholes.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, was right when he said Tuesday during a congressional hearing on border security that there is “absolutely no justification whatsoever for Congress to sit on the sidelines and watch as this crisis continues to unfold.” The emergency on the border is “getting worse and worse as Congress sits on its hands and does absolutely nothing” to help.

HILLARY CLINTON IS PUSHING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Hillary Clinton campaigned on having open borders with Canada, Mexico, and Central America as partners in a North American Alliance. She is now fundraising for ActBlue, a George Soros propaganda organization.

The only thing that ever broke her little heart was losing in 2016.

President Trump tweeted a general message today: