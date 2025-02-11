70% of Americans Are Pleased DJT Is Doing What He Said He’d Do

By
M Dowling
-
0
19

Polling of Donald Trump’s presidency is still strong, but the division in the country is glaring. His unfavorables are rising as the media, Democrats, and the courts attack every action he takes.

According to a CBS News poll, 70% of Americans are pleased that he is doing what he said he would. When do you get 70% of Americans agreeing on anything? This is a fantastic number. Maybe Democrats overplayed their hand, and people can now see through them. We can only hope.

Currently, if CBS News polling is accurate, he is still solid.

USA!

Other polls by equally left-wing pollsters are not as favorable, but they’re okay.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments