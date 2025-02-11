70% of Americans Are Pleased DJT Is Doing What He Said He’d Do

Polling of Donald Trump’s presidency is still strong, but the division in the country is glaring. His unfavorables are rising as the media, Democrats, and the courts attack every action he takes.

According to a CBS News poll, 70% of Americans are pleased that he is doing what he said he would. When do you get 70% of Americans agreeing on anything? This is a fantastic number. Maybe Democrats overplayed their hand, and people can now see through them. We can only hope.

Currently, if CBS News polling is accurate, he is still solid.

USA!

“Holy smokes… Whoa… We’re living in A Different World…” Trump’s had a net positive approval rating for all 21 days of his 2nd term vs. just 11 days during his entire 1st term! Big reason? 70% say he’s doing what he promised vs. just 46% who felt that way by April 2017. pic.twitter.com/Tj3jSAv0rL — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 10, 2025

Other polls by equally left-wing pollsters are not as favorable, but they’re okay.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email