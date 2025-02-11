Obama Judge McConnell: Trump Failed to Obey the Order

Upon advice from the Department of Justice, Donald Trump froze climate, tax, and health funds. He said they were not included in Judge McConnell’s order. That’s where millions of dollars were assigned as Biden left office. The funds are going to leftist organizations to be wasted.

If President Trump doesn’t do what this Obama judge tells him to do, prison is on the table. With a corrupt FBI, we are most definitely in trouble. We need Kash Patel now.

“The freezes in effect now were a result of the broad categorical order, not a specific finding of possible fraud,” McConnell wrote in his ruling. “The broad categorical and sweeping freeze of federal funds is, as the Court found, likely unconstitutional and has caused and continues to cause irreparable harm to a vast portion of this country.”

The Justice Department argued that McConnell’s ruling did not apply to other pauses in spending, such as those that are part of former President Joe Biden’s climate, health care, and tax package. The judge disagreed.

“The Defendants must immediately take every step necessary to effectuate the [temporary restraining order], including clearing any administrative, operational, or technical hurdles to implementation,” McConnell ordered.

Defendants must also restore funds appropriated through the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Improvement and Jobs Act. He must also release funding to institutes and other agencies, such as the National Institutes of Health.

However, Obama’s leftist judge said that the administration can request “targeted relief” from the temporary restraining order “where they can show a specific instance where they are acting in compliance with this Order but otherwise withholding funds due to specific authority.” That’s worthless.

There’s a Daughter

Interestingly, his daughter has a key position in the Department of Education, which President Trump wants to dissolve. Education has become a government indoctrination factory. It feels like the Judge Merchan case al over again.

EXCLUSIVE: Judge John McConnell, the federal judge from Rhode Island who ordered the Trump admin and DOGE to unfreeze billions of dollars in federal grants has a daughter who currently works for the US Department of Education as a senior policy advisor and was appointed by… pic.twitter.com/fIP89O9EiI — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 11, 2025

