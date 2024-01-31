Poll Shows 70% of Americans Stand With Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas issued a warning to sanctuary cities around the country on Monday, letting them know that he has no intention of stopping the transportation of migrants out of the Lone Star State.

Denver, a city with a population of 710,000, has seen an influx of 40,000 migrants in the past year alone, constituting over 5% of its residents. They are now taking a close, hard look at their Sanctuary City status. Beginning February 5th, Denver plans to limit the number of days undocumented individuals can stay in shelters.

Elon Musk called them “heartless.” After all, they are a welcoming sanctuary city.

Chicago residents want their mayor to cancel their sanctuary city status.

New York Mayor Adams is still screaming about the unsustainable burden.

Massachusetts wants it stopped, but the racist, unhinged Mayor of Boston wants more of them.

They have a fraction of what Texas has.

The people are with Governor Abbott.

A new Rasmussen poll reveals that among American voters, nearly 7 out of 10 side with Texas against the feds in the ongoing border battle. Democrats will say Rasmussen is too right-leaning. However, 69% is definitive.

Border wall construction is ongoing along the Texas-Mexico border.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 69% of Likely U.S. Voters support Texas erecting barriers at the border to prevent illegal immigrants from crossing, including 53% who Strongly Support the action.

Only 27% Oppose Texas taking action to prevent illegal immigration, including 15% who Strongly Oppose the state’s action. Gov. Greg Abbott takes this as a vote of confidence going forward.

A minority of people want open borders with no vetting, yet the minority is ruling over us.

Almost 70% of Americans support Texas erecting barriers at the border to prevent illegal immigrants from crossing, including 53% who strongly support the action. Only 27% disagree.

We also have 25 states that stand with Texas after Iowa joined the coalition.

