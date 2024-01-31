Navy Vet Faces Hate Crime Felony for Toppling a Satan Statue

A Christian Navy veteran, Michael Cassidy, was charged with a hate crime Tuesday for toppling a satanic statute last year at the Iowa Capitol.

The Polk County Attorney’s Office indicated that Cassidy’s admission that he “destroyed the property because of the victim’s religion” prompted the decision to increase Cassidy’s previous misdemeanor charge to a class D felony.

The fact that Satan is the very symbol of hate and evil does make this ironic.

The Satanic Temple is an anti-Christian leftist group that has distributed satanic literature to kids, championed the LGBT agenda, worked ardently to ensure that mothers can have their unborn babies legally killed by way of their “religious abortion ritual,” performed public “unbaptisms” and erected multiple statues of demons on public property; and held a demonization ceremony in protest of the canonization of the Catholic Spanish priest Junípero Serra, the Blaze reports.

Cassidy, a former F/A-18 Hornet pilot who served on the USS George Washington, turned himself in to police following the beheading without incident. He was subsequently charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

The attorney’s office indicated that replacing or repairing the demonic installation was between $750 and $1,500.

The Des Moines Register indicated the radical group alternatively estimated the cost of replacing the statue was $3,000.

A charging document made public Tuesday charges him with felony third-degree criminal mischief and notes that the act was committed “in violation of individual rights” under Iowa’s hate crime statute.

“Evidence shows the defendant made statements to law enforcement and the public indicating he destroyed the property because of the victim’s religion,” triggering the violation of individual rights enhancement, said Lynn Hicks, a spokesman for the Polk County Attorney’s Office.

Cassidy faces arraignment on Feb. 15. He has raised over $85,700 for his legal defense so far.

Democrats of Des Moines stand for hate and evil.

