Tzarizm.com reported that during an interview in Latvia, President Zelenskyy revealed what happens to US money for Ukraine. He said:
- There is no money to pay pensions for 12 mln pensioners
- 70% of the financing sent to Ukraine on paper was left in the USA and paid to US military contractors and various agencies.
- Any military supplies sent to Ukraine were based on grants but based on credits. Thus, the debts of the country have increased.
This is catastrophic if true. Number 2 is very troubling for Americans. If the report is true, it looks like 70% of the money was for graft, and a good portion was to pay bureaucrats in Ukraine. This is madness.
Tsarizm sees it as a “desperate cry” and an attempt to blame the patrons.
They don’t see this ending well.