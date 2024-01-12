The Two Faces of Dr. Anthony Fauci

According to Senator Rand Paul, during a recent closed-door testimony, Fauci acknowledged approving research without thoroughly reviewing it. He also showed uncertainty about the oversight processes for foreign research, including that conducted in Wuhan.

The exchanges between Paul and Fauci are always fiery, but Paul wants accountability and has no intention of letting it go.

He described the two faces of Anthony Fauci.

“Most of the time if it’s an important question he can’t remember, but he did admit that you know what, he approved all of the research but he didn’t read or review any of it.” said Sen. Paul.

“What he says in public is largely a lie.”

“But then in public he wears three masks, in private he tells his colleagues you don’t really need to wear one,” Sen. Paul explained.

His many contradictions on vaccines and recommended or banned treatments are grave in that the response to the virus or the vaccines might involve the loss of ten to twenty million lives unnecessarily.

Dr. Fauci is an inflection point in the very poor handling of the pandemic.

One of the worst decisions made in history:


