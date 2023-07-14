71% of Illegal Crossers Go to Republican Districts -Transforming the USA

A new study from Heritage Foundation – reviewed by The Epoch Times – found that 71% of the illegal aliens coming in in one month went to Republican congressional districts. As a result, Texas is no longer majority white.

Texas is now majority Hispanic. Not all of the illegal aliens stay in Texas. They also travel to the country’s interior and every state, except perhaps Hawaii.

The study was conducted using geofencing of thousands of illegal aliens. The researchers also found that NGOs, left-wing groups, and religious organizations are being paid to transport these people, and they overwhelmingly transport them to Republican congressional districts.

“According to the most recent data, it was just revealed a few days ago that white people are now officially a minority within the state of Texas. You heard that right. According to the most recent US census, Hispanics have become the majority, at least within that state,” Roman Balmakov of The Epoch Times reports in the clip below.

“Here’s specifically how the new numbers break down. Latinos make up 40.2 percent of the state whereas white people now make up 39.8%.”

WHY THE US CENSUS OBFUSCATES THE NUMBERS

The US census does include illegal aliens in the total official count. When Donald Trump was president, he attempted to stop them from being counted in the census or at least counted as illegal aliens. He tried to add a question requiring them to check off a box indicating they were here illegally. The Democrats reacted extremely badly, calling everyone involved racist.

The reason for that is apparent. Democrats don’t want you to know how many illegal aliens are in the country. Illegal aliens are counted in the House representation, and Democrats are trying to give them all amnesty. If they get amnesty and citizenship, the will overwhelmingly vote Democrat. Soon, foreigners, many unvetted, will decide America’s future, voting for the neo-Democrat party.

In the end, “The [then-left-wing activist] US Supreme Court prevented that question from being added [to the US Census], and then secondly, as soon as Joe Biden entered the White House, and I mean that literally on his very first day in office, he issued an executive order mandating that the Census Bureau include illegal immigrants in their apportionment,” Balmakov emphasized.

“The surge in illegal immigrants that’s been taking place over the past decade has, for one, flipped Texas into what’s known as a minority-majority state, and secondly, because of the way that the US census is conducted, there is no way for us to know the percentage of these individuals who are non-citizens.”

Don’t think for a minute that it only affects Texas. While many stay in Texas, others move to the country’s interior.

The Heritage Foundation found something truly surprising. These illegal immigrants are overwhelmingly entering Republican congressional districts.

“The researchers were able to use geofencing to determine that illegal aliens made it to 40 different states” within a month. Some ended up in some cities in Canada.

The final destination was overwhelmingly in Republican congressional districts. “Out of a total of 435 congressional districts of the 452 congressional districts with the highest density of devices, 71% were Republican congressional districts.”

A host of NGOs [including the Pope’s Catholic Church] are actively transporting the border crisis overflow from Customs and Border protection to these organizations so that Border Patrol avoids overcrowded facilities. “These organizations apply for and receive taxpayer money to provide processing and transportation services to facilitate the migration of illegal aliens into the interior of the country.”

OPINION

Democrats frequently sponsor bills to give amnesty and a path to citizenship for every illegal alien. Sometimes they claim it’s only for certain groups, but in the end, you know it will be all of them, including criminals. Once that happens, there is no way anyone but a Democrat will win most elections. Indeed, that will always be true of the presidential election.

We have seen how Joe Biden and his advisers run the country now. It’s becoming a true police state, robbing us of our liberties.

The Constitution has little weight for neo-Democrats, who see our money as theirs. Biden is truly a dictator. He is seizing control over every facet of the government and has weaponized every agency. He has even weaponized the weather, which, as the global movement dictates, is used to frighten us into obedience. The pandemic was exploited in the same way.

At the same time, Democrats are forcing CRT and DEI in our educational system. They are anti-American.

The rules that apply to the Netherlands and Ireland will soon apply to our farmers. If the globalists have their way and electrify everything, there is no way everyone will have a car running all the time. The State will control transportation. They’ll have control of the food and the air we breathe. Please don’t doubt me on this.

Watch the clip:



