8.6M People Coming Illegally Under Biden Is Not Sustainable

Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), issued a statement after CBP released the July numbers of illegal aliens entering the United States.

“Despite the happy talk coming out of the Biden administration, claiming that their policies have reduced illegal immigration, the July Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data show precisely the opposite.

Overall, CBP encounters in July were 245,286, up from 238,929 in July 2022. Even Southwest Border encounters between ports of entry – which had been artificially reduced because the administration has been massively abusing its parole authority to allow many inadmissible aliens to enter – rose sharply in July, even as temperatures soared into the triple digits.

“By every metric, illegal immigration increased last month – at the Southwest border, the Northern border, unaccompanied children, family units and single adults. In the 30 months that President Biden has been in office, there have been 6.9 million CBP encounters and 1.7 million known gotaways. Outside of the people who work at the White House, there is no one who would consider 8.6 million people entering our country illegally to be a successful, sustainable, or rational policy.”

HIDING THE NUMBERS

According to Just the News, DHS is hiding the number of illegal aliens allowed to enter the United States. A former immigration judge said the only reason to do that is to hide the fact that more than 100,000 are coming in each month.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is deliberately not releasing the monthly totals of all illegal migrants released after entering the U.S. illegally.

Andrew Arthur, who served for eight years as an immigration judge at the now-closed immigration court in York, Pennsylvania, told Just the News that DHS does track the total number of migrants released after an encounter, but they’re protecting Biden.

“The only reason why ICE and OFO [Office of Field Operations] would refuse to disclose that information is to hide the fact that it is releasing more than 100,000 aliens per month into the United States and to conceal the effects of those migrant releases on communities across the United States,” he said.

Arthur also said that DHS should be required to release the information online.

Arthur also said the “monthly court-ordered disclosures in Texas v. Biden,” the lawsuit over the Remain in Mexico policy, demonstrated DHS “can provide the American people with statistics on the tens of thousands of illegal entrants that CBP encounters at the southwest border whom DHS releases” into the U.S. The agency has “refused to do so since those orders were vacated in August 2022,” Arthur explained.

THE LATEST SCHEME

The Bidenistas latest scheme is to sink buoys in Texas so they can pour in more quickly. We know nearly a quarter million poured in again this month, and few have legitimate asylum claims.

Terrifying people are coming. Democrats don’t care. They hate you and want a new, more malleable population.

Yesterday, USBP agents arrested 3 convicted felony sex offenders that tried to illegally enter the U.S. Their convictions?

• Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child under 14 years of Age.

• Lewd or Indecent Proposal/Acts to Child

• Aggravated Sexual Assault/Force/Bodily Harm pic.twitter.com/UQ6yZyJV5E — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) August 25, 2023

