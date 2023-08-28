Dems Make a Racist Communist Calling for Force a State Rep

Tim Hernandez, a Denver communist calling for a cultural revolution against whites is in the state legislature in Colorado thanks to Democrats.

A Marxist racist teacher from Colorado, who called for a “FORCEFUL Cultural Revolution” against “Whiteness,” was voted in by Democrats to fill an open state House of Representatives seat Saturday.

Tim Hernández was selected as a state representative to fill the vacant seat after its incumbent, Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez was appointed to the city council.

Hernandez worked at Aurora West Preparatory Academy in the Aurora Public Schools District. A sign in his classroom called for “Dismantl[ing] White systems.”

Radical Democrats have always been the party of hate. They caused the Civil War and were responsible for Jim Crow laws. Now, they see expediency in turning the hate toward whites. They want to overturn our form of government and destroy capitalism. They are the true insurrectionists.

The CRT-1619-DEI projects are Marxist, anti-American, and hateful. The Left is doing its best to bring in as many foreign people who hate us as possible. I warned people that unfettered immigration of unvetted people includes communists coming to destroy us.

Don’t doubt me on this.

Hernandez is very concerned about oppressed people. Allegedly, anyone with white skin is the oppressor.

To the oppressed, never our oppressors. On we press. La lucha sigue. 🌱🌹✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/hT6uKMYAku — TIM HERNÁNDEZ (@_timhernandez) August 28, 2023

And gangs are great! Beautiful, in fact!

“Hernández believes gangs offer ‘beautiful examples of economic opportunity and social safety’… Does Tim Hernández remotely grasp the grim reality of gang violence—violence that is shattering communities & taking young lives before they’ve really even begun?” #copolitics #coleg pic.twitter.com/HxYvMMTYXR — Jimmy Sengenberger (@SengCenter) August 25, 2023



He is stirring up a race war if he can.

Fox News Digital published a Marxist diatribe at a protest organized by unions.

“What I think is happening in our schools, what I think is showing up in my classroom, is a lot of the things that we get into ideological circles up here. We like to compete who knows Marx better, who knows these things better, who’s a Leninist. Listen, all right, I’ll give you a real take on this s—t. Kids don’t care,” he said.

“Yes, it’s important to know theory. But you have to do some practices; you have to get out into the streets. You have to get into your workplace. You have to go to your families. If we are just sitting, talking in an ideological circle, our kids are still going to schools that are underfunded where they are investing more in their failure than in their success.”

Tim Hernández calls for a “FORCEFUL Cultural Revolution.”

“Your [communist] theory will not save you. The revolution… will happen in the hood. It will not be led by who understand Lenin best, it will not be led by the deepest Marxists. The revolution will be led by the people…. And I say all of this because I’m a teacher.”

He called for a “FORCEFUL cultural revolution,” particularly against American “whiteness” and “white supremacy.“ We’re talking Mao here.

He has signaled that he included lessons on communist theory in his classroom.

For example, to engage young children in his lens of society, Hernandez said they should be shown the movie “A Bug’s Life” followed by a lesson on “proletariat revolution,” meaning a social revolution in which the working class attempts to overthrow the bourgeoisie.

“A lot of people call me a ‘unicorn.’ I am not an anomaly. I am a testament to the work we still have to do; this is sacred; this is powerful; this is necessary. I tell my students the truth,” he said, according to his notes from a Memphis rally in September 2021. He’s telling untruths, but probably believes it.

He’s not big on freedom.

“Am I denying the freedom to uphold White supremacy? If so, I am in favor of that denial. And White supremacy is CURRENTLY upheld by force. So yes, I’m advocating a FORCEFUL cultural revolution wherein we assert the dignity of life for all at the expense of White supremacy.”

Hernández’s classroom was filled with flags supportive of the Palestinian and far-left political causes , including one that suggested the United States of America belonged to the Aztecs.

[Jews won’t be safe.]

Hernández was previously fired at another school in Denver Public Schools after being called “ aggressive, divisive and attacking” by a school’s administrator, he said in a tweet [X post].

