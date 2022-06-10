8 Law Officers Killed by BLM “Peaceful Protestors”

Not Available to Testify at Dem Show Trial

by James S. Soviero

Thursday evening, the Democrats’ show trial featured U. S. Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards, describing at some length, the horrors she witnessed during the January 6th riot. Ms. Edwards described it as a “war scene”, “carnage”, and “chaos”. “It was like something like I’d seen out of the movies,” she added. The officer suffered a concussion that day, and we’re genuinely grateful she lived to tell her harrowing story.

We wish we could say the same for 8 other law officers who paid the ultimate price, just for the crime of wearing their uniforms. All of them were murdered, 7 actually assassinated, by not-so-peaceful BLM thugs.

Days before Christmas 2014 NYPD Officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos were working overtime in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 3 p.m. when they were shot point-blank in the head by Ismaaiyl Brinsley. He’d made the trip from Baltimore. “No warning, no provocation — they were quite simply assassinated, targeted for their uniform,” Police Commissioner William Bratton said. Brinsley, a cop-hating BLM devotee had posted “I’m Putting Wings on Pigs Today”.

In July of 2016 five Dallas law enforcement officers were also victims of a planned assassin’s cowardly attack. All were on duty providing security for a protest downtown when sniper Micah Johnson opened fire killing DART Officer Brent Thompson, along with four Dallas Police Department officers, Patrick Zamarripa, Michael Krol, Mike Smith, and Lorne Ahrens. DPD Chief David Brown confirmed Johnson was following Black Lives Matter and the recent police shootings. He told negotiators he wanted to kill white people, especially white officers. And so he did.

Caught up in the middle of BLM’s anything-BUT-peaceful riots on June 2, 2020, in St. Louis was retired police chief David Dorn. He was fatally shot after interrupting the burglary of his friend’s pawn shop. David’s death, live streamed on Facebook, was viewed over 94k times before being taken down. His killer, Sehphan Cannon 24, had been previously sentenced to serve seven years for felony robbery but never served any time in prison. Instead, he received probation, which he violated twice, but he never was jailed for the initial crime or violations. Too bad Cannon wasn’t served some of the “justice” (sarcasm intended) 1/6 protestors received.

If he had, David Dorn might still be alive today, although we don’t think either he or any of his other fallen officers, had they survived, would have been called to testify at the Democrat’s show trial.

Because even this pathetic crew of propaganda-driven, political hacks couldn’t pin these brutal murders on Donald Trump, given the fact it was Dem, “BLM besties” who actually pulled the triggers?

