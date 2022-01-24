80% of CNN’s Viewers Don’t Like Them Any More

CNN averaged only 548,000 viewers during the week of January 3. It represents a steep 80 percent decline from the 2.7 million it averaged over the same period in 2021.

Some of that decline can be attributed to the drama of January 6 last year, which helped the cable news network attract more viewers than on any other day in its history.

This year, CNN used the anniversary of the Capitol riot to try to replicate that success, hosting a show live from the Capitol grounds. It bombed.

Instead of people returning to what CNN hoped would make them the J6 network, they left for Fox and MSNBC.

Fox News and MSNBC both finished well ahead of CNN over the same time period, averaging 1,408,000 and 746,000 viewers, respectively.

