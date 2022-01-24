Biden’s Job Approval’s in the Tank in an NBC POLL

A new Democrat-friendly NBC poll has very low job approval numbers for Joe Biden. If they have low numbers, you can be sure they are much lower in the real world.

While 54% disapprove, 43% approve. Among a critical voting bloc — Independents — approval went from 68 percent approval in April to 36 percent now, Blacks, 83 percent to 64 percent, ages 18 to 34, 56 percent to 40 percent, Latinos, 59 percent to 48 percent, and women, 61 percent to 51 percent.

What’s with women?

Watch:

