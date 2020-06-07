82-year-old beaten for holding a Trump sign

“The guy, when he came at me, I had never seen a horror story … that the face was so filled with hate and anger, as his was…”

An 82-year-old man living in Fall River, MA, was holding a Trump sign in a public space. A passing car stopped, and a young male driver got out and allegedly beat him, kicked him, and tore up his sign.

Charlie Chase, 82, said he froze when a man pulled over and started screaming at him.

“The guy, when he came at me, I had never seen a horror story … that the face was so filled with hate and anger, as his was,” Chase recalled.

The young man was angry about the Trump sign.

“According to the other fella that was with me, I didn’t know that he had lifted me up, but he apparently lifted me up and flung me down on my back on the ground,” Chase added.

Police identified the suspect as Aidan Courtright, 27, who later turned himself in.

Chase had to be taken to the hospital for bruising, after witnesses told police Courtright kicked him with a “leather pointed shoe.”

Watch: