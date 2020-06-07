Another Obama general comes out for Biden, blasting Trump

Colin Powell says President Trump “lies all the time,” and is moving away from the Constitution, so he’s voting for [the senile liar] Joe Biden instead. Biden is the man who wants to silence us and take our guns. Powell is a strong Obama supporter. Powell has bashed Trump since the very beginning, calling him amoral.

It is not President Trump who is trying to water down our 1st, 2nd, and other amendments.

Powell is also the man who let Scooter Libby go to prison knowing he was an innocent man. When that came out, it was hard to respect him again.

“MORAL” COLIN POWELL LET A MAN GO TO PRISON BASED ON A LIE

In 2003, Valerie Plame’s name was given up as a part-time spy and Scooter Libby was pursued mercilessly as the supposed leaker.

Lewis “Scooter” Libby, who was chief of staff to then-VP Dick Cheney, was convicted of obstruction of justice and perjury in the case. Libby was innocent and it came out much later that Colin Powell knew he was innocent but let him go through the trial and conviction without once telling the truth.

It bankrupted Libby. Bush commuted his prison sentence, but it took Trump to finally pardon him.

Colin Powell’s deputy Richard Armitage was the leaker. Powell and Armitage never told the president, the Attorney General, or the public what Armitage had done. Powell sat silently as the investigation played out and as Karl Rove and Libby were ensnared by the investigation. This was a “crime” for which Armitage should have been prosecuted – if anyone.

I put “crime” in quotes because most people already knew Plame was only running around cocktail parties picking up gossip she then relayed to the CIA. She was hardly a spy and her role was an open secret.

That’s all you need to know about Colin Powell.