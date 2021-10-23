9 Republicans Who Voted with Socialist Dems to Hold Bannon in Contempt

















The nine Republicans who voted with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the socialist Democrats to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress are: Reps. Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Brian Fitzpatrick, Anthony Gonzalez, Jaime Herrera Beutler, John Katko, Nancy Mace, Peter Meijer, and Fred Upton.

All of them are well-known as RINOs. Seven of them voted to impeach Donald Trump — Cheney (WY), Kinzinger (IL), Gonzalez (OH), Beutler (WA), Katko (NY), Meijer (MI), Upton (MI).

Three House Republicans that had voted in favor of Trump’s January impeachment — Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington, Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina, and Rep. David Valadao of California — voted against Thursday’s criminal referral.

However, two House Republicans who had voted against impeachment — Mace and Fitzpatrick — backed the move against Bannon.

Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson initially voted “yes” on the contempt resolution but later changed his vote to a “no.”

Mace told reporters on Thursday that her vote was about being “consistent” and that she wants Congress to retain its subpoena power should Republicans win back the majority in 2022.

Cheney claims Bannon is abusing the concept of executive privilege.

As bad as a criminal contempt referral sounds, the House’s choice to use the Justice Department may be more of a warning than a solution. Holding a person in criminal contempt through a prosecution could take years, and historic criminal contempt cases have been derailed by appeals and acquittals.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related















