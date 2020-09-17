95% of riots tied to BLM – movement to athletes, stars, educators, media, Dems

Contrary to corporate media narratives, up to 95 percent of this summer’s riots are linked to Black Lives Matter activism. That is according to data collected by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).

The data also shows that nearly 6 percent — or more than 1 in 20 — of U.S. protests between May 26 and Sept. 5 involved rioting, looting, and similar violence, including 47 fatalities. 95% of those are tied to Black Lives Matter.

The riots started over an ex-felon committing a low-beef crime who had enough fentanyl in his system — and other drugs — to kill him if the police never touched him.

Look at how widespread this BLM-linked rioting was this summer. Rioting occurred in large cities and small communities:

Of the 633 incidents coded as riots, 88 percent involved Black Lives Matter activists. That is on the record. Data for 51 incidents lack information about the perpetrators’ identities. BLM activists were involved in 95 percent of the riots of those we know about.

The costs to insurance companies could add up to $2 billion.

A report that came with the data attempts to blame the police for criminals’ decision to steal, kill, and destroy. How clever — to turn the guilt of the rioters’ assaults on the very people trying to stop them.

THE FALLACY

Joy Pullmann, writing for The Federalist, calls it out as a logical fallacy.

It “is a logical fallacy called post hoc, ergo propter hoc”: when something is assumed to be the cause of an event merely because it happened before that event.’.

It’s just plain false. It’s not even the whole story. Oftentimes, the rioting comes first, without police presence and then they blame the police for responding appropriately.

In science, this error is described as the difference between correlation and causation. Social scientists ought to be aware of and refrain from employing it, yet these did not.”

“The cause of violence is not the police. It is not poverty. It is not one’s race. To say so is in fact a smear against poor people and people of the racial group identified. The cause of violence is the people who have chosen to be violent.”

Exactly. So simple and clear, isn’t it?

They are manipulating the masses with lies and the blessings of the media and their party — the Democrats.

ACLED claims the 6% of violent protests are insignificant while pointing to 1.2% or less of police shootings as unacceptable.

We do doubt the data altogether but even taking it seriously, 6% is too much and most of that 6% is tied to the revered Black Lives Matter. The Marxist/communist movement is attempting to overthrow the US government but it is beloved by athletes, Hollywood, media, the news networks, and educators.

Of the 12,045 incidents recorded by ACLED, 1,143 — or nearly 1 in 10 — involved violence of some sort: rioting, looting, clashes with police, cars rammed into crowds, bystanders pepper-sprayed, armed attacks. Of these violent incidents, 84 percent involved BLM.

It is so much worse than that

What ACLED is leaving out are the protests in small towns near me — in Port Jefferson, Smithtown, and so on — where they weren’t labeled violent but they taunted bystanders and police while throwing water bottles and spitting on them. Those didn’t count. How is it that they can call protests peaceful when they’re screaming, cursing, spitting, and throwing things?

But they do.

Now the left is beginning to take away all the tools police need to crush the rebellion, they want our guns, and people like George Soros are buying races of District Attorneys and sheriffs, putting communists and socialists in place.

Study: Up To 95 Percent Of 2020 U.S. Riots Linked To Black Lives Matter https://t.co/86kSMRRqKJ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 16, 2020