98% of the World’s Banks Preparing for Programmable Money

The globalists have wanted to eliminate cash for a very long time, and it’s about to happen. Billionaire bankers are smacking their lips over the power they are about to have.

As Slay News reported, a new 83-page white paper from the WEF (World Economic Forum) declares that nations around the world will soon be ready to adopt a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, in place of traditional money.

In the report, Modernizing Financial Markets With Wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency, the WEF asserts that a CBCD will replace all other forms of money to serve as a single global digital currency system.

“Over 98% of the global economy’s central banks are researching, experimenting, piloting or deploying central bank digital currency (CBDC) to determine how to modernize the capabilities of and improve access to central bank money (CeBM)… With this backdrop and a recent survey finding that there could be 24 live CBDCs by 2030, the importance of clarifying the role of CeBM and wholesale CBDC in the next generation of wholesale financial markets is underscored.”

So, Central Banks will program your money. They can freely take it, put expiry dates on it, and demand certain actions from you, such as limiting your desire to travel, eat meat, or buy a gasoline-powered car. There won’t be an alternative. There will no longer be money under the mattress because cash will eventually be gone, thus as worthless as Confederate treasuries.

Most central banks, such as the U.S. Federal Reserve, are quasi-government institutions owned privately by billionaire bankers. They now call totalitarianism “MODERNIZATION.” Billionaires will own you and your money.

